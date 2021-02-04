Farmers' protest: Delhi Police removes nails from Ghazipur border

-
ALSO READ
For the Union govt the best farm policy would be to let states deal with it
'Fear of price fluctuation, distrust behind protests against farm laws'
Farm protests: Delhi Police cements nails, barricades at Ghazipur border
High-powered panel's minutes reveal farm bills were never raised: Punjab FM
Opposition MPs not allowed to reach Ghazipur farmer protest site: SAD
-
The Delhi Police on Thursday removed the nails that were placed near the farmers' protest site at the Ghazipur border as a security measure.
The police had taken the step in view of the violence during the farmers' protest tractor march on Republic day.
The nails were removed around 11 a.m.
When the workers were asked about this, they did not give any reply and the policemen at the barricades also remained silent.
The action seems to have been taken after MPs from 10 opposition parties reached the Ghazipur border to meet the farmers. But they could not reach the UP gate from the Delhi border due to the bed of nails placed at the barricades.
--IANS
msk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU