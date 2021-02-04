Over 2.2 mn public grievances, highest in last 3 years, received in 2020

-
Over 20 lakh public grievances, highest in the last three years, have been received on an online platform run by the central government, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to the Upper House, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said a total of 22,71,270 grievances were received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in 2020, as against 18,67,758 in 2019 and 15,86,415 in 2018.
Of these, 23,19,569 grievances were disposed last year, 16,39,856 in 2019 and 15,05,950 in 2018, according to the reply.
As many as 10,23,300 grievances were pending in 2020, it said.
The Department conducts regular review meetings for monitoring pendency and disposal of grievances received in Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) with the designated grievance officers of ministries/departments. The last such review meeting was held in January 5, 2021, Singh said.
An internal grievance redressal machinery exists in each ministry/department, he said.
Grievance officers have been designated in all ministries/departments for redressal of public grievances, the minister said.
