Amit Shah moots idea of all-in-one ID, digital census: All you should know

Amit Shah pitches multi-purpose identity card for citizens. Which card can serve the purpose? Listen to the podcast to know more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like passport, Aadhaar, driving licence and bank accounts.

Calling for creating 2021 Census data in digital form, Amit Shah said a mobile app would be used for the first time in the 2021 Census. He claimed, It would be a big revolution in the country’s Census exercise.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 18:53 IST

