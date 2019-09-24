Amit Shah moots idea of all-in-one ID, digital census: All you should know

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like passport, Aadhaar, driving licence and bank accounts.

Calling for creating 2021 Census data in digital form, Amit Shah said a mobile app would be used for the first time in the 2021 Census. He claimed, It would be a big revolution in the country’s Census exercise.

