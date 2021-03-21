At nearly 44,000, India's daily new Covid cases back to Nov-end level

-
ALSO READ
ICMR launches a new vaccine portal for Covid, with details of trials
Bharat Biotech first Indian Covid vaccine maker to get peer-reviewed data
India generated 33k tonnes Covid waste, vaccine drive from Jan 16 and more
If all goes well, India may get first Covid-19 vaccine by February
India Coronavirus Dispatch: NCDC report notes shortcomings in Delhi model
-
India recorded 43,846 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the sharpest single-day rise in almost four months and taking its total cases to 11.5 million. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26.
Country's current Covid-19 death toll is nearing the 160,000-mark.The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3.09 lakh, which now comprises 2.66 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 per cent (1.11 crore people have recovered) , the data stated.
Listen to the podcast for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU