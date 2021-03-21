At nearly 44,000, India's daily new Covid cases back to Nov-end level

India recorded 43,846 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the sharpest single-day rise in almost four months and taking its total cases to 11.5 million. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26.

Country's current Covid-19 death toll is nearing the 160,000-mark.The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3.09 lakh, which now comprises 2.66 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 per cent (1.11 crore people have recovered) , the data stated.

