Germany: Violent confrontation between police and anti-lockdown protesters

-
ALSO READ
Germany extends Covid-19 lockdown but paves way to relax more rules
Over 11,900 infections in a day: Germany extends lockdown amid rising cases
Covid-19: Germany recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 years
Germany to extend Covid-19-related restrictions until Feb 14: Merkel
Death toll from Covid-19 in Germany surpasses 50,000, caseload at 2,106,262
-
As over 20,000 people took to the streets to oppose the anti-pandemic lockdown, protesters attacked several members of Germany's security forces in Kassel, according to authorities.
Violent clashes between various groups of protesters were also reported, according to DW.
"We will not tolerate such attacks... This is not what peaceful protests look like," local police said on Twitter.
Many protesters were chanting "Wir sind das Volk" ("We are the people"), a slogan taken from the peaceful protests that led to the end of communist East Germany in 1989.
Some protesters even tried to break through a police barrier, prompting the police to use a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators outside the area authorised for the rally, DW reported.
Police said they had used mace and batons in scuffles with protesters.
The protest has been co-organised by the Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement, a group that has been behind many such demonstrations during the pandemic. These protests are considered by experts as having considerable potential as superspreader events.
Germany is officially in the grip of a third wave of the pandemic, with more than 16,000 new infections reported on Saturday, reported DW.
The country has so far reported 2,658,851 infections and 74,657 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU