Coronavirus: MP's Jabalpur observes complete lockdown for today

Jabalpur has been placed under a complete lockdown on Sunday due to rising COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced a lockdown on every Sunday in Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Indore until further orders due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to the state government directive, all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31.
The decision has been taken after the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh currently has a total of 7,344 active cases.
Meanwhile, India has reported 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
