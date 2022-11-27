French Armed Forces Minister visits indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

-
-
A French high-level delegation led by Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant on Sunday, said a statement by Southern Naval Command.
The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC) onboard Vikrant, added the statement.
The French Minister acknowledged India's indigenous potential and self-reliance.
The discussions ranged from enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest to the maritime challenges in the IOR. The visit further consolidated the strategic bilateral relations between both countries.
First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 23:51 IST
