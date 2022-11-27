French Armed Forces Minister visits indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

A French high-level delegation led by Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier on Sunday, said a statement by Southern Naval Command.

The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC) onboard Vikrant, added the statement.

The French Minister acknowledged India's indigenous potential and self-reliance.

The discussions ranged from enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest to the maritime challenges in the IOR. The visit further consolidated the strategic bilateral relations between both countries.

