Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?

Semiconductors, a term which has been dominating news headlines especially in the context of the tech and

So what really are semiconductors? Well, these are computer chips which are made out of silicon. It is used in integrated circuits or microchips. They are the basic building blocks of computers which allow electronic devices to process data.

It is used in almost every electronic device we use these days, from smartphones, to radios, Led television sets, laptops, video games, medical diagnostics and the list goes on. It is also used in your car and 2 wheeler.

But why are we really talking about it? Well, right now, there just aren't enough of these chips to meet industry demand. As a result, millions of products you use, are in short supply.

In this podcast, we discussed why there is a shortage and what are its impact