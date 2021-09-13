Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Global chip shortage: When will India have its own semiconductor plant?
Semiconductor chip shortage: Industries face further output cuts and delays
Brace for production cuts, shipment delay due to chip shortage: Analysts
The Trumpian roots of the chip crisis
-
Semiconductors, a term which has been dominating news headlines especially in the context of the tech and auto sector.
So what really are semiconductors? Well, these are computer chips which are made out of silicon. It is used in integrated circuits or microchips. They are the basic building blocks of computers which allow electronic devices to process data.
It is used in almost every electronic device we use these days, from smartphones, to radios, Led television sets, laptops, video games, medical diagnostics and the list goes on. It is also used in your car and 2 wheeler.
But why are we really talking about it? Well, right now, there just aren't enough of these chips to meet industry demand. As a result, millions of products you use, are in short supply.
In this podcast, we discussed why there is a semiconductor shortage and what are its impact
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU