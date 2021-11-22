Cloud kitchen and its recipe for success in India

-
From Faasos to Biryani by Kilo, today there are multiple food brands on Zomato and Swiggy which have carved a niche. These brands have a loyal customer base, who have come to expect food of a certain taste and quality from them. But these restaurants don’t have the dine-in facilities, they only take online orders. These food joints have come to be known as ‘cloud kitchens’ or ‘ghost kitchens’ Dine-in restaurants were badly hit during the pandemic as people stopped eating out. A report by the National Restaurants Association of India said the restaurant industry shrank 53 per cent in the fiscal year 2020-21. In such a time, cloud kitchens found several takers. Such businesses are characterised by low entry costs, because they don’t require waiters, front desk staff, parking space etc. But, it is not that easy to establish a successful cloud kitchen business.
Rebel Foods’ cofounder Kallol Banerjee pointed this out in a recent interview with Business Standard. He said that companies have to spend on marketing and digital branding to ensure brand recall. Pre-order commissions have also to be paid to food aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy. So the money saved on rent is spent on other heads. A cloud kitchen is similar to that modest eatery in your neighbourhood, whose kitchen looks out onto the street, which displays its kebabs on skewers to lure customers. Here, you see a queue of customers waiting for their takeaway orders. As Rebel Foods’ Kallol Banerjee pointed out, India’s cloud kitchen and restaurant market is vastly underpenetrated when compared to the US and China. High rent, lack of space in big cities and a rising middle class will drive the growth of cloud kitchens in the days to come. In terms of the gross merchandise value (GMV), the Indian cloud kitchen market is expected to become a $3 billion industry by 2024, up from about $400 million in 2019, according to RedSeer Consulting.
