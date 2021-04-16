Coronavirus shadow on Kumbh, Markaz & Haj pilgrimage: All you should know

The ongoing Mela in Haridwar has been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to Covid. In normal circumstances, the event which comes once in 12 years, is held for nearly four months from mid-January to April.

And this time too, the Mela is in news, but not only for the right reasons!

At least 30 sadhus have tested positive for the disease and one has died during the ongoing Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Listen to the podcast for more



