Coronavirus updates and data highlights of last 24 hours

India witnessed the biggest-ever spike for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 positive cases and 147 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 131,920, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's total tally has jumped from 125,101 to 131,868, an increase of 5.4%.

Globally, 5,405,186 people have been infected by so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 343,983.

As many as 3,867 deaths have been reported in India so far. Out of the total number of cases, 73,560 are active and 54,441 have been cured and discharged, One has migrated. India’s recovery rate has declined by 10 basis points to 41.3%, while the death rate is down 10 bps at 2.9%.

The number of active cases has increased by 3,963 and 2,657 people have been cured in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 47,190 cases.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,664), and Delhi (12,910). Rajasthan is the fifth most affected state with 6,742 cases.

Listen to the podcast to know the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday (May 24, 2020)