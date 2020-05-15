Coronavirus updates and highlights of last 24 hours: All you should know

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Centre approves pool testing, plasma therapy for Maharashtra
15 different measures FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced today
Ensure non-coronavirus patients too get proper medical care: Bombay HC
Coronavirus updates and highlights: A quick look at the major developments
Nirmala Sitharaman press meet highlights: FM meets state-owned banks
-
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 81,970, out of which 27,920 have been cured and 2,649 have died due to the infectious disease, leaving behind 51,401 active cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country now is just a whisker from overtaking China — from where the virus originated.
In view of the surge in daily new cases in Maharashtra, the state government is likely to extend lockdown in major coronavirus hotspots, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon and Solapur, till May 31, according to media reports.
The government, during the meeting of the senior ministers and officials on Thursday, decided to wait till Sunday for the Centre to clarify its plan before making an announcement.
At present, Mumbai has reported 20 per cent of India’s total coronavirus cases and nearly 25 per cent of its deaths.
Click Podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU