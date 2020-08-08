JUST IN
Coronavirus updates: India reports over 60,000 cases in last 24 hrs

According to reports, the government is considering a proposal for physical sessions for both houses of Parliament

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

India has reported over 60,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a second day in a row.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new Covid-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally surged to 2.88 million on Saturday.

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 14:39 IST

