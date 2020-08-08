Tamil Nadu lockdown relaxations: CM allows worship in small temples

The government on Saturday announced that small temples with an annual income below Rs 10,000, mosques, dargah, churches and other religious places in the corporation areas will be opened for worship from August 10.

Also, driving schools across the state shall function from August 10 adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to be released by the government.

Temples and other religious places of worship were closed for darshan since March 24, when the state government enforced a total However, the government permitted all religious activities including daily puja in the temples by the priests.

Apparently, with the coronavirus spread under control in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu, chief minister K Palaniswami announced relaxations in the restrictions.

"Permission should be obtained from the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and district collectors, concerned, for allowing public worship," Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The state government has already allowed public worship in small temples, mosques, darghas, churches in panchayat, town panchayat and municipality areas, he said.

The chief minister called upon the public to adhere to the SOP and contain the spread of

The government had already issued SOP for opening places of worship, he added.

