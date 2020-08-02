Coronavirus updates: India's recovery rate rises, UP minister dies and more

India reported 54,735 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 17,50,723, according to the Health Ministry. Around 37,364 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 853 fatalities in a day. Of the 853 fresh deaths reported, 322 are from Maharashtra, 99 from Tamil Nadu, 98 from Karnataka, 58. Delhi now stands at the 12th position among states and union territories in the country in terms of active cases of Covid-19, Health Minister said on Saturday.

The recoveries have crossed the 11-lakh mark, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of infection in the country presently. The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients has risen to 65.44 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13%, the data stated.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to in Lucknow on Sunday morning. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital. She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.

