JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Coronavirus updates: India's recovery rate rises, UP minister dies and more

Delhi now stands at the 12th position among states and union territories in the country in terms of active cases of Covid-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Kamal Rani Varun
Kamal Rani served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government. (Source: twitter)

India reported 54,735 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 17,50,723, according to the Health Ministry. Around 37,364 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 853 fatalities in a day. Of the 853 fresh deaths reported, 322 are from Maharashtra, 99 from Tamil Nadu, 98 from Karnataka, 58. Delhi now stands at the 12th position among states and union territories in the country in terms of active cases of Covid-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

The recoveries have crossed the 11-lakh mark, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently. The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients has risen to 65.44 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13%, the data stated.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital. She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 13:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU