JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Telangana coronavirus update: 1,891 new cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours
Business Standard

UP Minister Kamal Rani dies due to Covid-19, CM condoles her demise

Rani was undergoing Covid treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Topics
Coronavirus | Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath

ANI  |  General News 

Kamal Rani Varun
Kamal Rani served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government. (Source: twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.

She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the family of the late Minister and said she "worked efficiently" during her time as the minister.

"I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive and was receiving treatment at the SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader and social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet," the Chief Minister told ANI.

"She was an MP in the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha. She discharged her duties with efficiency as the Technical Education Minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet," he added.

The body of Kamal Rani Varun will be taken to Kanpur from Lucknow according to the COVID-19 protocols where her last rites will be performed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 12:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU