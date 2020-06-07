Coronavirus updates of last 24 hrs: Delhi to open border, other highlights

-
India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow.
All restaurants, malls and places of worship to open in Delhi from tomorrow."
A total of 46,66,386 samples have been tested so far and 1,42,069 in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
With India's surplus face mask capacity choking production lines, the medical device industry has asked the government to lift the ban on export of non-N95 masks to help manufacturers clear unsold inventories and resume production at full capacity.
Weeks after the coronavirus lockdown led to fuel sales nosediving to record lows, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, sees demand returning with the resumption of economic activities. Listen to the podcas for more
