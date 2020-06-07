Record single-day spike of 9,971 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours in India

India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, according to the Union

India registered 287 deaths in the last 24 hours since Saturday morning. India had raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Highest single-day spike of 9,971 Covid-19 cases in India

The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 1,20,406, according to the A total of 1,19,292 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Ministry said.



ALSO READ: India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data

"Thus, around 48.36 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners. cases in Maharashtra have reached 82,968 while Tamil Nadu reported 30,152 cases. A total of 46,66,386 samples have been tested so far and 1,42,069 in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).