India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: John Hopkins data

India is the fifth most-affected nation in the cornoanvirus pandemic in terms of total number of cases, according to data compiled by USA's Johns Hopkins University.

India had 246,662 cases and 6,946 deaths from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins on Sunday. The US, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom were ranked one to four. India’s deaths from the disease put it at number 12.

India was the sixth most-affected nation in in terms of total number of cases, according to data put out by its Saturday.

The ministry data said India reported 9,887 new cases in the past 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far.

There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642.





The country on Friday took over Italy, one of the biggest sufferers of the disease, in terms of total cases. Figures from CSSE around Friday midnight showed India has 2,35,769 positive cases and Italy has 2,34,531.

Though the count of recoveries has risen, India still has more than 1 lakh active cases across the country. The cases have been rising sharply, by 8,000 or more, for several days now.

At least 19 states now have their tallies of confirmed cases in four or more digits, as against just nine on May 1. Also, three states now have five-digit tallies, as against only Maharashtra in that category on May 1.

While Delhi and Gujarat already have their tallies running into five digits, at least three other states - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - have total confirmed cases of more than 9,000.



Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths. Delhi is at the second place in terms of active cases, though it is third after Tamil Nadu in terms of total cases. Gujarat is ranked second for fatalities, followed by Delhi at the third place.

Globally, the total number of global has increased to over 6.8 million, while the death toll has topped 394,000, according to the university data.

With 1,919,430 confirmed cases and 109,791 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world..

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 645,771 infections.