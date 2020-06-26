Coronavirus updates: Over 17,000 new cases, record recoveries in India

India reported nearly 17,300 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 490,401, an increase of 3.7% according to the Health Ministry. Around 15,300 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 407 fatalities in a day. India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll. With 13,940 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved to 58.2%; however the death rate remains unchanged at 3.1%.

The total number of confirmed virus patients have risen to 1,47,741 after 4,841 more patients tested positive in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra now accounts for 30.12% of all cases in India.

And Of the 407 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 192 were in Maharashtra. Delhi recorded 3,390 fresh cases today, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to 73,780. Several experts have reasoned that the aggressive Covid testing is behind the spiralling of cases in Delhi.

Under flak over the launch of a drug it claims be a cure for Covid-19, yoga guru Ramdev's Ayurved on Thursday insisted that it broke no law. "There is no room for confusion," the herbal products company said in a tweet.

deaths are way down in US, says Trump. He said Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World. Our Economy is roaring back and will NOT be shut down. “Embers” or flare ups will be put out, as necessary!