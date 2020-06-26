JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Niti Aayog launches behaviour change campaign 'navigating the new normal'
Business Standard

Covid-19: Maharashtra to procure Remdesivir, Favipiravir in large numbers

The drugs are costly so the state has decided to buy them itself

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Maharashtra government

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

remdesivir, coronavirus
Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug

The Maharashtra government has decided to procure anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir in large quantities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

"We have decided to buy Remdesivir and Favipiravir as well as other essential drugs to treat Covid-19 patients in large numbers. The drugs are costly so the state has decided to buy them itself," he told reporters here.
 

"We are also asking district collectors to requisition private ambulances for transportation of Covid-19 patients. Every district has a fixed rate of transportation. Ambulance operators can be paid accordingly," Tope said.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 08:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU