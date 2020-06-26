Niti Aayog launches behaviour change campaign 'navigating the new normal'

on Thursday launched behaviour change campaign 'Navigating the New Normal' and its website to help people follow norms to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Focusing on Covid-safe behaviour, especially wearing masks, during the 'Unlock' phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign has been developed under the guidance of Empowered Group 6, chaired by CEO Amitabh Kant.

The campaign has two parts. The first is a web portal containing resources informed by behavioural science and the use of nudge and social norms theory, related to Covid-safe behavioural norms during the ongoing Unlock phase and the second is a media campaign focused on the wearing of masks.

"As India unlocks, one key worry is how do we encourage the public and institutions to practice Covid-safe behaviour. Until a vaccine is available, wearing masks along with practising hand hygiene and social distancing, will be important to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus," Kant said.

"Empowered Group 6 and Ministry of Health wanted that we give a nudge towards desired social behaviour in which the enforcement burden shifts from the government to the citizens," he added.

Kant said an effort has been made to provide people with prompts and reminders along with simple, easy-to-practice ideas of designing their environment in such a manner that practising such behaviour becomes easy.

Member Dr VK Paul said "our future is dependent not on the virus but our behaviour".

The campaign and website were launched in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Centre for Social and Behavioural Change (CSBC), Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and WCD.

As many as 92,000 NGOs and civil society organisations(CSOs) working with NITI Aayog too participated in the virtual launch.