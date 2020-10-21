Court partially relaxes order on WB's Durga Puja pandals: Things to know

The today partly modified its order on community Durga Pujas.

So, what is allowed now?

Dhakis, or traditional drum players, are allowed to perform in "a limited number", just outside the no-entry zone at each pandal. But they will have to maintain all safety and hygiene protocols.

The court ordered that the number of people who can stay inside the marquees be increased from 25 to 60 for big pandals - which have an area of more than 300 sq metre and not more than 45 people can be allowed at a time.

But the court retained it at 15 for the small pandals. For small Pujas, the maximum number of people who can stay inside the pandals at a time is 10. The list of persons allowed should be fixed on daily basis. These lists will be put outside the pandals every day at 8 am.

The court refused to pass any orders on the appeals by Kalyan Banerjee, who appeared for the organisers, to allow two important rituals - Anjali and Sandhi puja.

