Vijay Sethupathi's exit from Muralitharan biopic: The controversy explained

Muralitharan said obstacles were nothing new and he was not tired of it, adding all his achievements became a reality only after overcoming them. The legendary sportsman said he agreed to a biopic on him as it would give enthusiasm and determination to future generations in addition to young cricketers and such an initiative too has confronted impediments. The cricketer said he never supported the killings of innocent people and would never do that. He expressed anguish over him being accused as against the Tamils and asserted that it was for political reasons and out of ignorance.

He requested Sethupathi to opt out of his biopic '800' considering opposition. The actor has been under tremendous pressure from some quarters to withdraw from the biopic project, the iconic cricketer said in a statement. "I don't like an outstanding artist from Tamil Nadu to be affected because of me. I request him to step aside since he should not face unnecessary hurdles in his career in future," Muralitharan said.

