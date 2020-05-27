Covid-19: India's caseload tops 150,000-mark, US sees 100,000 plus deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases in India climbed to 151,767, out of which 64,426 have been cured and 4,337 succumbed due to the pandemic, according to the data released by the



Globally, 5,683,802 people have been infected by so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 351,667, with more than 100,000 deaths reported from the United States alone.



But the good news is the number of daily new deaths globally has been on the decline for four days straight. Specifically speaking, on May 25 it dropped to 1,179, which is the lowest in the month.

Let’s take a look at major related developments across the world:



The gap between daily new cases and daily recoveries in India is widening further. This means the country is reporting new cases at a faster pace than the recoveries– a worrisome trend as it indicates the efforts to beat the virus in the country may go in vain.

