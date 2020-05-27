JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 Factoid: Assam's case count has seen 8-fold jump in just 15 days

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 150,793; death toll at 4,344
Business Standard

'We'll die of hunger': Nashik farmers unable to sell onions at fair prices

'Our earnings are not even supporting the expense of fuel to carry them to market'

Topics
Coronavirus | Nashik mandi | onions

ANI  |  Nashik 

Onion (Photos by : Kamlesh Pednekar)
Nashik farmers say the market is down due to coronavirus outbreak (Photos by : Kamlesh Pednekar)

Farmers in Nashik have said that they are facing losses as they are unable to sell onions at fair prices.

"We are getting less than half of the price at which we used to sell. Our earnings are not even supporting the expense of fuel to carry them to market. The situation is such we will die of hunger," a farmer told ANI.

He said that the market is down due to coronavirus outbreak.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU