'We'll die of hunger': Nashik farmers unable to sell onions at fair prices

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 outbreak: Restrictions in containment zones during lockdown 3.0
Covid-19 Lockdown 3.0: Check what is allowed in your area, and what is not
Covid-19: These states have extended lockdown while Centre weighs decision
Covid-19 impact: Farmers panic as onion slips to season's lowest of Rs 3/kg
India coronavirus dispatch: Is extending the lockdown a good idea?
-
Farmers in Nashik have said that they are facing losses as they are unable to sell onions at fair prices.
"We are getting less than half of the price at which we used to sell. Our earnings are not even supporting the expense of fuel to carry them to market. The situation is such we will die of hunger," a farmer told ANI.
He said that the market is down due to coronavirus outbreak.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU