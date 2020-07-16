JUST IN
Covid-19: Over 32k cases in India, Bolsonaro tests positive again and more

Top US infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci predicted that the country would meet its goal of a vaccine by year's end.

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with journalists as he arrives at Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil

Globally, over 2.3 lakh cases have been recorded in the past 24-hour period. Of these, over 32,000 cases are recorded in India alone.

Last month, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved five drugs for treating a Covid-19 patient. These include – two antiviral: Remdesivir and Favipiravir – and three for easing the symptoms: Dexamethasone, Tocilizumab and Itolizumab.

However, these drugs’ use is bound to birth complications considering there are doubts about the evidence the government has furnished – or not – to approve their use.

Besides, top US infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci predicted that the country would meet its goal of a vaccine by year’s end. He told this to Reuters during an interview saying, “I feel good about the projected timetable.”

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 13:14 IST

