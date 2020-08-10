JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Covid-19: Rising global tally, update on Vande Bharat Mission & more

Countrywise, US Covid-19 cases surpass 5 million-mark on Sunday. The US is followed by Brazil with over 3 million cases and India with over 2.2 million infected people

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Health Ministry

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus, Coronavirus tests

The global confirmed case count for the coronavirus is currently at 19.8 million, and it is expected to reach the unfortunate milestone of 20-million cases any moment.

Countrywise, US Covid-19 cases surpass 5 million-mark on Sunday, which is the highest in the world. The US is followed by Brazil with over 3 million cases and India with over 2.2 million infected people.

Click podcast for more
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 12:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU