JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Latest News LIVE: Rains wreak havoc across India, red alert in Karnataka

Covid-19 Factoid: Numbers offer little hope to worst-hit Maharashtra
Business Standard

China coornavirus update: 64 19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

The National Health Commission on Monday said 64 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Sunday

Topics
Coronavirus | China | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Beijing 

Coronavirus testing

The National Health Commission on Monday said 64 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

 

 

There were 802 patients still being treated, including 41 in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

 

Altogether 79,232 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Sunday, the report said.

 

As of Sunday, a total of 84,668 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

--IANS

pgh/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 07:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU