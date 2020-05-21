Covid-19 updates: Biggest single-day spike in global cases; 5,609 in India

India’s Covid-19 tally stands at 112,359, of which 45,300 have recovered and 3,435 died due to the infection, leaving behind 63,624 active cases till morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Globally, more than 5 million people have been infected out of which around 2.02 million have been cured, according to Worldometer.



Let’s begin our daily briefing of India and elsewhere.



In a complete reversal of the home ministry’s stance of prohibiting air transport until May 31, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced to resume domestic passenger flight services from May 25 in a calibrated manner.



The minister, however, did not say as to when international passenger flights would resume.



The move was announced on the day when the country witnessed its biggest daily spike in the total number of cases, with 5,609 being reported in 24 hours.



