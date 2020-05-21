JUST IN
Covid-19 updates: Biggest single-day spike in global cases; 5,609 in India

While China has the highest recovery rate globally, with 94 per cent of its confirmed cases having recovered, followed by Germany and Iran, India's recovery rate, stands at 40 per cent currently

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Medics collect a swab sample of an air passenger from Chicago for COVID-19 test who landed in Hyderabad and arrived at his native city by bus, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI
India’s Covid-19 tally stands at 112,359, of which 45,300 have recovered and 3,435 died due to the infection, leaving behind 63,624 active cases till morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Globally, more than 5 million people have been infected out of which around 2.02 million have been cured, according to Worldometer.

Let’s begin our daily coronavirus briefing of India and elsewhere.

In a complete reversal of the home ministry’s stance of prohibiting air transport until May 31, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced to resume domestic passenger flight services from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

The minister, however, did not say as to when international passenger flights would resume.

The move was announced on the day when the country witnessed its biggest daily spike in the total number of cases, with 5,609 being reported in 24 hours.

First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 12:07 IST

