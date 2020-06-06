Covid-19 updates: India overtakes Italy's caseload, all you need to know

With as many as 9,887 new cases, India has not just recorded its biggest single-day jump yet, but has also overtaken Italy in the number of confirmed cases.



At present the country’s official tally stands at 236,657. However, of these, 114,072 people have been treated successfully. Notwithstanding the fact that 4,611 new recoveries have been reported, India’s recovery rate has declined marginally to 48.2 per cent.



Well, most of these new cases have been reported in rural areas following the return of hundreds of thousands of who left cities and towns after the lockdown in late March.



That apart, the country also reported 294 new fatalities on Saturday, taking its death toll to 6,642. The death rate remains unchanged at 2.8 per cent for the seventh straight day.

