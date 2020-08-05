JUST IN
Covid: India tops 1.9 million cases; J&K opens religious sites from Aug 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked South Korean ambassador for praising Delhi Model of managing Covid

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

A worker cleans the stones put at the Ram Janam Bhumi Nyas Karyashala for the construction of Lord Ram temple, in Ayodhya on Monday.

For a week now that India has been recording over 50,000 coronavirus cases everyday, taking its tally of total cases to top 1.9 million mark.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 12:13 IST

