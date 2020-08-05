Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases top 1,900.000; death toll nears 40000

update: India has recorded over 50,000 cases in the past 24 hours for a 7th day in a row, taking its tally of total cases to 1,906,613. India's death toll has risen to 39,820. According to the health ministry, the country's present case fatality rate, at 2.10%, is the lowest since the first was imposed and much lower than the global average.

Meanwhile, over 1.2 million people who previously tested positive have recovered from corona. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (4,57,956), Tamil Nadu (268,285), Andhra Pradesh (1,76,333), Karnataka (1,45,830) and Delhi (1,39,156). Among political leaders who have been infected are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Karti Chidabaram.

world update: Worldometer recorded 254,122 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 18,691,510 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 11,908,712 have recovered, 703,360 have died so far.

