Covid news: 11k 'Make In India' ventilators dispatched; WHO's new timeline

India sees its biggest single-day jump in both active cases as well as total cases. With a net addition of 22,771, India’s official toll now stands at 648,315.



The death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union data.



With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.



"Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. In case you don’t know, the total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.



In Delhi government’s revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, districts are directed to ensure that every home quarantined Covid-19 patient should have a pulse oximeter.



