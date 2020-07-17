Covid updates: India surges past 1 mn cases; UN appeals for more funds

-
Worldwide, over 2,45,000 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India saw its biggest single-day spike of more than 35,000 cases, surpassing the one million-mark.
However, if we talk about active cases, at present 3.4 lakh people are infected from the coronavirus while 6.3 lakh have already recovered or cured from the disease.
In fact, the International Monetary Fund has warned that the rate of bankruptcy for small- and medium-sized businesses may triple from 4 per cent to 12 per cent this year in the absence of sufficient government support.
