Covid19: Airline pilots under stress, J&J vaccine trials in youths & more

More than 48,000 new cases and 551 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours and with this India's tally on Saturday rose to 8,137,119.



The national capital, too, witnessed a rise in the number of infections with around 5,000 cases being recorded daily for the past three days.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 582,649 are currently active, 7,432,829 have been discharged, while 121,641 lost the battle against the pandemic. According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate at present stands at 91.34 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

