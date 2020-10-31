Covid19: Airline pilots under stress, J&J vaccine trials in youths & more

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: India now accounts for nearly 40% of cases added globally
Covid-19 Factoid: Karnataka recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why are hospitals bent on testing all patients?
Covid-19 Factoid: India is recording more recoveries than new cases
Covid-19 Factoid: Active cases in India now fall below the 900,000 mark
-
More than 48,000 new coronavirus cases and 551 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours and with this India's tally on Saturday rose to 8,137,119.
The national capital, too, witnessed a rise in the number of infections with around 5,000 cases being recorded daily for the past three days.
Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 582,649 are currently active, 7,432,829 have been discharged, while 121,641 lost the battle against the pandemic. According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate at present stands at 91.34 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.
Tune in for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU