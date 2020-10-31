Covid-19 Factoid: United States is in the middle of a strong second wave

-
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 46 million, of which over 11.4 million are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.19 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8 million, of which 582,649 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 91 per cent and the death toll stands at 121,641
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. The US is witnessing a strong second wave
The US is the worst-affected country with over 9 million confirmed cases. The country is witnessing a sudden surge in new cases after seeing a drop in its daily spikes.
The US added over 70,000 cases each in the last six days, the most number of daily new cases across the globe.
2. Manipur has the highest active cases ratio among all states
The northeastern state has so far reported 18,272 cases, of which 23.5 per cent cases are currently active. Manipur’s active cases ratio is the highest among all India states and UTs. It is followed by Kerala with an active cases ratio of 21.3 per cent.
3. Mumbai has the highest density of fatalities among all India districts
The capital city of Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, has the highest density of fatalities with 824 deaths per 1 million population. Mumbai is followed by Yanam district with 755 deaths per 1 million population.
