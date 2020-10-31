India's Covid-19 caseload crosses 8.1 mn with 48,648 fresh infections

-
-
With 48,648 fresh COVID-19 infections, India's caseload rose to 81,37,119 on Saturday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 91.34 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The country's COVID-19death toll climbed to 1,21,641 with 551 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 74,32,829 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 per cent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day.
There are 5,82,649active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to October 30. Of these, 10,67,976 samples were tested on Friday.
