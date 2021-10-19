JUST IN
Delhi Metro MD Interview: Mangu Singh on DMRC's twin challenges

In this exclusive interview, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh spoke on the twin challenges of a major drop in passenger volumes due to Covid and an adverse arbitration award

Jyoti Mukul  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh
Passenger volumes on the Delhi Metro are still 45 per cent of their pre-COVID level, but what has come as an additional challenge is an adverse arbitration award which could lead to an outgo of over Rs 7,000 crore. Business Standard's Jyoti Mukul spoke to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh on these twin challenges.
.

Listen to the exclusive interview here.
.

First Published: Tue, October 19 2021. 10:19 IST

