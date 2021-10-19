Passengers rescued from vehicle stuck on Badrinath highway amid landslide

-
ALSO READ
Badrinath temple opens amid traditional rituals after winter closure
Country's highest herbal park inaugurated near Indo-China border in U'khand
21 dead as heavy rains, landslides continue to reign havoc in Kerala
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 8 killed, 384 rescued; rescue operation underway
India 'priest' of world peace, but can reply to aggression too: Rajnath
-
Amid a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, passengers were rescued from a vehicle stuck in Lambagad drain on Badrinath highway on Monday.
Efforts are being made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to retrieve the vehicle, the BRO informed.
Debris has blocked Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath highway and has damaged dozens of vehicles in Sirobagad. The link road of Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu has also been blocked due to landslides.
Landslides were triggered due to incessant rains in the area for the past 4 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.
As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU