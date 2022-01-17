Dr K Srinath Reddy on flattening the Omicron curve

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Vaccine hoarding by some countries leading to new Covid-19 variants?
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
LIVE: Delhi logs 180 fresh Covid cases in a day, highest since June 16
Covishield third jab works against Omicron variant, says Oxford
-
Q: As we continue to grapple with the third wave, let us begin by asking...
When will India witness a peak in the number of omicron Covid-19 cases? And, what will be the duration of this wave? Ans: >Omicron’s transmissibility and our own behaviour will determine when the peak will occur and how high it will be >We will reach the peak by end of January if we are careless >We will reach the peak sometime in February if we follow Covid-appropriate behaviour Q: Experts in India say that the country has hybrid immunity, due to which Omicron will be less effective. Has this been the case so far? Ans: >No type of immunity will fully protect against infections >Hybrid immunity will however reduce the number of people who will be severely ill and the number of deaths Q: What sort of estimates do we have on the number of cases we’ll see at the peak, and how will that compare with the numbers seen in the Delta wave? Also, what about the peak in hospital admissions and deaths when compared to the Delta wave? Ans: >Number of infections will be much higher than in the Delta wave >Number of hospitalisations due to severe illness, deaths, and the need for intensive care will be lower than in the second wave >We must slow down transmission from large urban centres to smaller towns and villages
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU