FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta on the path to economic recovery

In an interview with Business Standard, FICCI President and HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta says better capacity utilisation and capital spending is needed to achieve the desired macro-economic growth

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Q:1 You have taken the charge of the FICCI President at a time when the worst is still not over. What would you recommend the government to expedite the economic recovery? Ans: >Fiscal year likely to end with GDP growth of above 9% >Green shoots – speed of vaccination, impressive tax collection, robust FDI, merchandise exports and good agri-production >Expectations – Sustained growth rate of above 8%, inclusive growth and a virtuous economic cycle >Private consumption is not up to the mark yet >Private investment cycle yet to kick in >Capacity utilisation is not up to the mark Q:2 You talked about continuing muted private consumptions.

In that context, what will you recommend the Finance Minister? Is there a case for increasing the income tax threshold? Ans: >Government spending should not stop >Support service sector and MSMEs >Private spending will restart virtuous economic cycle Q:3 So, what is it that is not letting private sector to invest, now that the economy is on a recovery mode? Ans: >Capacity utilisation in India is still in the 60s and 70s >Banking sector is in a strong base and has the strength to lend >Bank lending will go up when capacity utilisation goes up >Risk-taking capacity of Indian businesses has not gone away Q:4 Companies are facing high input prices and passing it on to consumers. How do you see going forward – will companies continue to pass increasing input prices to consumers and how do you see the inflation trajectory? Ans: >Unprecedented inflation in some commodities >Prices of tea, palm oil, crude oil and derivatives went up significantly >No correlation between input price inflation and price of finished products >Consumers look at price value – which is linked to product superiority, relative price index etc >Companies should keep consumer franchise intact and retain market share

First Published: Mon, December 27 2021. 08:30 IST

