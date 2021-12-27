FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta on the path to economic recovery

Q:1 You have taken the charge of the President at a time when the worst is still not over. What would you recommend the government to expedite the Ans: >Fiscal year likely to end with GDP growth of above 9% >Green shoots – speed of vaccination, impressive tax collection, robust FDI, merchandise exports and good agri-production >Expectations – Sustained growth rate of above 8%, inclusive growth and a virtuous economic cycle >Private consumption is not up to the mark yet >Private investment cycle yet to kick in >Capacity utilisation is not up to the mark Q:2 You talked about continuing muted private consumptions.

In that context, what will you recommend the Finance Minister? Is there a case for increasing the income tax threshold? Ans: >Government spending should not stop >Support service sector and MSMEs >Private spending will restart virtuous economic cycle Q:3 So, what is it that is not letting private sector to invest, now that the economy is on a recovery mode? Ans: >Capacity utilisation in India is still in the 60s and 70s >Banking sector is in a strong base and has the strength to lend >Bank lending will go up when capacity utilisation goes up >Risk-taking capacity of Indian businesses has not gone away Q:4 Companies are facing high input prices and passing it on to consumers. How do you see going forward – will companies continue to pass increasing input prices to consumers and how do you see the inflation trajectory? Ans: >Unprecedented inflation in some commodities >Prices of tea, palm oil, crude oil and derivatives went up significantly >No correlation between input price inflation and price of finished products >Consumers look at price value – which is linked to product superiority, relative price index etc >Companies should keep consumer franchise intact and retain market share