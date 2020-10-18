Dr Reddy's gets nod for 2/3 vaccine trial; Key updates about the virus

-
ALSO READ
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale
Covid-19 Factoid: India has the highest number of active cases in Asia
-
India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 74,94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day. The recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 per cent, according to the Health Ministry on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on saturday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution and said that access to vaccines should be ensured speedily once they are ready keeping in view the geographical span and diversity of the country. A PMO release said three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III.
Dr.Reddys Laboratories Ltd. and Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, on Saturday announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India. The city-based drug maker said in a press release that this will be a multi-center and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.
Listen to the podcast for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU