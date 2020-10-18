Dr Reddy's gets nod for 2/3 vaccine trial; Key updates about the virus

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 74,94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day. The recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 per cent, according to the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on saturday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution and said that access to vaccines should be ensured speedily once they are ready keeping in view the geographical span and diversity of the country. A PMO release said three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III.

Dr.Reddys Laboratories Ltd. and Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, on Saturday announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India. The city-based drug maker said in a press release that this will be a multi-center and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

