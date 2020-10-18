With 61,871 new infections, Covid-19 caseload surges to 74,94,551 in India

-
India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to74,94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day,whilethe recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 per cent, according to theHealth Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The coronavirusdeath toll climbed to1,14,031with the virus claiming 1,033 lives ina span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the second consecutive day.
There are7,83,311 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 10.45per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
The COVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.52 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to ICMR, acumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday.
