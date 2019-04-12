JUST IN
Electoral Bonds will curb or lead to more black money? The story so far

The Supreme Court has directed all political parties to furnish receipts of electoral bonds and details of identity of donors in a sealer cover to the Election Commission

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court has directed all political parties to furnish receipts of electoral bonds and details of identity of donors in a sealer cover to the Election Commission. The order was passed on a plea of an NGO which challenged the validity of the scheme and sought that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or names of donors be made public to ensure transparency in the poll process. As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.

To know more about electoral bonds and the controversy behind them, do listen to this podcast
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 13:04 IST

