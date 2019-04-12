JUST IN
Ex-army chiefs express outrage over using armed forces for political gains
Business Standard

SC to hear BJP MP's plea against Rahul's remarks on Rafale on April 15

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
A general view of the Supreme Court

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on April 15.

Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that Congress president made a remark that the "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict.
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 11:25 IST

