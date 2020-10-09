JUST IN
'Fake' TV viewership row and why the TRP is such a big deal for channels

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said those involved in the racket used to bribe people and ask them to keep some channels switched on even when they weren't watching

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The Mumbai Police has busted a racket where three channels -Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema - manipulated (TRP) Television Rating Points. So far, the police have arrested four persons in the case.
Tune in to the podcast to better understand why TRP is a big deal for TV channels and how does it actually work.

First Published: Fri, October 09 2020. 11:58 IST

