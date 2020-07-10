Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: Official account, controversy and the politics

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who met with a gory end in an encounter with the UP STF in Kapur, conjured the image of a typical don who dabbled in real-estate, won a district-level election and rubbed shoulders with political figures.

Last Friday, Dubey, who was around 50-years-old, hogged the headlines after his henchmen allegedly shot dead eight police personnel in a botched raid that he had converted into an ambush. He was killed while being taken in a convoy to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, where he was arrested on Thursday. He was shot dead Friday morning when he tried to break free.

One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back history-sheeter from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rains.The incident took place between Jhansi and Kanpur.

