Business Standard

How new visa rule affects Indian students studying in US

Business Standard spoke to two students pursuing degrees in the United States. Tune in to this podcast to listen their experience

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Donald Trump
Photo: PTI

This week, the Donald Trump administration befuddled thousands of Indian students pursuing degrees in the US with a new move.

The United States’ Federal Immigration Authority asked foreign students to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switched to online-only classes in this fall semester.

According to a report issued by the State Department and the Institute of International Education (IIE), about 1.1 million foreign students attended US higher education institutions in the 2018-19 school year, and they made up 5.5 per cent of the entire US higher education enrolments.

We spoke to two students pursuing degrees in the United States. Let's listen to their experience.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 14:10 IST

