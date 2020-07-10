How new visa rule affects Indian students studying in US

This week, the befuddled thousands of Indian students pursuing degrees in the US with a new move.

The United States’ Federal Immigration Authority asked to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switched to online-only classes in this fall semester.

According to a report issued by the State Department and the Institute of International Education (IIE), about 1.1 million attended US higher education institutions in the 2018-19 school year, and they made up 5.5 per cent of the entire US higher education enrolments.



We spoke to two students pursuing degrees in the United States. Let's listen to their experience.