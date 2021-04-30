How global community is helping India in its fight against the pandemic

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical and beds.Breaking all records, India on Friday reported a massive surge of 386,452 cases, according to MoHFW. The death toll from the virus has reached 208,330. India now has nearly 3.2 million active cases.

Over 40 countries have committed to provide India urgently-required medical supplies like oxygen-related equipment and critical medicines to help it deal with an unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, Foreign Secretary said on Thursday.

At a media briefing, he said India is looking at getting in the immediate future around 550 oxygen-generating plants, 4,000 concentrators, over 10,000 cylinders and 17 cryogenic oxygen tanks, some of which have already arrived.

